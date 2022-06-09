Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLP, XLY, SIG, AVO, SKIL

Consumer stocks gave back earlier Thursday gains in late afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) turning 0.3% lower and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1%.

In company news, Signet Jewelers (SIG) rose more than 8% after reporting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.86 per share, ahead of the Capital IQ-compiled analyst consensus of $2.38.

Mission Produce (AVO) climbed nearly 8% after reporting late Wednesday fiscal Q2 adjusted net income of $0.04 per share, down from $0.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the company to break even.

Skillsoft (SKIL) was falling 17% after reporting on Wednesday a Q1 revenue of $163.9 million, missing the $167.7 million analyst forecast in a survey by Capital IQ.

