Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2022: XLP, XLY, MCD, SIG, SKIL

Consumer stocks were higher in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both rising about 0.5%.

In company news, McDonald's (MCD) was 0.1% lower lower after The Korea Economic Daily reported, citing sources, that the company has tapped Mirae Asset Securities as an advisor to help it find a buyer for its business in South Korea.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) rose 9% after reporting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.86 per share, and ahead of the Capital IQ-compiled analyst consensus of $2.38.

Skillsoft (SKIL) was falling 16% after reporting on Wednesday a Q1 revenue of $163.9 million, missing the $167.7 million analyst forecast in a survey by Capital IQ.

