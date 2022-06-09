Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2022: SIG, OXM, SKIL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down by 0.15%.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.86 per diluted share, up from $2.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.38.

Oxford Industries (OXM) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.50 per share, compared with $1.89 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.76.

Skillsoft (SKIL) was down more than 7% after it reported a Q1 loss of $0.15 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.16 per share.

