Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2021: UNFI,BF-A,BF-B,CPB,BZUN

Consumer stocks were ending lower in afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, United Natural Foods (UNFI) tumbled over 16% after reporting fiscal Q3 financial results lagging year-ago comparisons and Wall Street forecasts and the food wholesaler also saying it sees FY21 sales coming in near the bottom of its prior range expecting between $27 billion to $27.8 billion for the 12 months ending July 31. The analyst mean is at $27.3 billion.

Campbell Soup (CPB) dropped 6.6% after reporting adjusted earnings and sales for its fiscal Q3 lagging year-ago comparisons as well as Wall Street expectations and also lowering its FY21 forecasts.

Brown-Forman (BF.A,BF.B) fell 6.1% after the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey reported a decline in Q4 earnings to $0.25 per share from $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.32 per share profit for the three months ended April 30.

Baozun (BZUN) declined fractionally, giving an earlier advance that followed JPMorgan beginning analyst coverage of the Chinese e-commerce company with an overweight stock rating and a $45 price target.

