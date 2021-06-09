Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2021: CPB, UNFI, VRA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was declining by 0.24% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.28% in value.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was slipping past 7% after posting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share, down from $0.83 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.66.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was down more than 9% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted net earnings of $0.94 per diluted share, down from $1.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.92.

Vera Bradley (VRA) reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.05 per diluted share, narrower than last year's adjusted net loss of $0.31. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected an adjusted net loss of $0.19. Vera Bradley was recently declining by almost 4%.

