Markets

Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2021: BF-A,BF-B,CPB,BZUN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were edging lower in afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Brown-Forman (BF.A,BF.B) fell 4.7% after the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey Wednesday reported a decline in Q4 earnings to $0.25 per share from $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.32 per share profit for the three months ended April 30.

Campbell Soup (CPB) dropped 4.5% after reporting adjusted earnings and sales for its fiscal Q3 lagging year-ago comparisons as well as Wall Street expectations and also lowering its FY21 forecasts.

Baozun (BZUN) rose about 1% after JPMorgan began analyst coverage of the Chinese e-commerce company with an overweight stock rating and a $45 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPB BZUN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular