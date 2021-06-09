Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2021: BF-A,BF-B,CPB,BZUN

Consumer stocks were edging lower in afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Brown-Forman (BF.A,BF.B) fell 4.7% after the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey Wednesday reported a decline in Q4 earnings to $0.25 per share from $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.32 per share profit for the three months ended April 30.

Campbell Soup (CPB) dropped 4.5% after reporting adjusted earnings and sales for its fiscal Q3 lagging year-ago comparisons as well as Wall Street expectations and also lowering its FY21 forecasts.

Baozun (BZUN) rose about 1% after JPMorgan began analyst coverage of the Chinese e-commerce company with an overweight stock rating and a $45 price target.

