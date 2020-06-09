Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2020: PVH,HDS,PRPL

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.0% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was down about 0.3%.

In company news, PVH (PVH) tumbled 8.6%. Piper Sandler earlier Tuesday raised its price target for the branded apparel company by $17 to $77 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

HD Supply Holdings (HDS) rose 6.1% after the building supplies company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.67 per share, down from $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.54 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended May 3. Net sales fell 6% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, also topping the $1.36 billion Street view.

Purple Innovation (PRPL) climbed 3.3% after the bedding company Tuesday reported $71 million in direct-to-consumer orders during May, rising 125% over year-ago levels and supported by growing sales of mattress and bases as well as ancillary products like pillows and sheets. The company finished May with around $96.1 million on hand, up from $62.4 million at the end of April.

