Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2020: APTV, SIG, MOV, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were lower in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.52% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were flat.

Aptiv (APTV) was down more than 6% premarket. The company Monday announced concurrent offerings of $1.0 billion shares and $1.0 billion of Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares to raise funds for general corporate purposes.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was over 7% lower after it posted a preliminary fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $1.59 per diluted share Tuesday, compared with earnings of $0.08 a year ago. Revenue declined to $852.1 million for the 13 weeks ended May 2 from $1.43 billion a year earlier.

Movado Group (MOV) was slipping past 5% after saying it swung to a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.56 per share from a profit of $0.24 per share a year ago.

