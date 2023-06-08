Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2023: GME, CVNA, SIG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) marginally higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing 0.3%.

GameStop (GME) stock was down more than 22% pre-bell after the video-game retailer overnight posted a wider-than-expected fiscal Q1 adjusted loss and lower net sales in addition to disclosing that Ryan Cohen was elected executive chairman following former CEO Matt Furlong's termination.

Carvana (CVNA) shares were up over 20% in value after the company said it raised its guidance for Q2 and now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter of more than $50 million.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) was more than 10% lower after it reported lower fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings and sales in addition to cutting its fiscal 2024 outlook.

