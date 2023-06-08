Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2023: CVNA, BG, LWAY, GME

Consumer stocks were rising in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 1.3%.

In company news, Carvana (CVNA) shares jumped 62% after it raised its guidance for Q2 and said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter of more than $50 million.

Bunge (BG) is nearing a merger deal with Viterra to form a company worth over $30 billion, including debt, Reuters reported. Bunge shares shed 3.2%.

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) shareholder Kanen Wealth Management has called for a sale of the dairy product maker, accusing the company's CEO and board of mismanagement. Lifeway shares rose almost 15%.

GameStop (GME) shares dropped 18% after a larger-than-expected Q1 loss and the announcement of Chief Executive Matthew Furlong's termination.

