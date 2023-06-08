Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2023: BG, LWAY, GME

Consumer stocks were rising on Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.3%.

In company news, Bunge (BG) is nearing a merger deal with Viterra to form a company worth over $30 billion, including debt, Reuters reported. Bunge shares shed 2.7%.

Lifeway Foods (LWAY) shareholder Kanen Wealth Management has called for a sale of the dairy product maker, accusing the company's CEO and board of mismanagement. Lifeway shares rose 17%.

GameStop (GME) shares dropped 19% after a larger-than-expected Q1 loss and the announcement of Chief Executive Matthew Furlong's termination.

