Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2022: SMG,BROS,GRAB

Consumer stocks were moderately lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sliding 0.4%.

In company news, Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) fell over 10% after the lawn and garden retailer cut its FY22 earnings and sales forecasts, with the company now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $4.50 to $5.00 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $6.73 per share adjusted profit for the 12 months ending Sept 30. It also sees US consumer sales dropping 4% to 6% from year-ago levels, down from its Feb. 1 guidance expecting between 2% growth to a 2% decline. Sales for its Hawthorne nutrients division are seen falling 40% to 45% this year, it said.

Dutch Bros (BROS) fell 5.2% following a JPMorgan downgrade of the coffee shop chain to neutral from overweight previously.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) rose over 11% after the mobile e-commerce platform firm Wednesday announced the launch of its new GrabMaps mapping and location-based services application. GrabMaps currently provides hyper-local intelligence and services throughout all of the company's verticals in seven of the eight countries it operates and is expected to be fully self-sufficient later this summer.

