Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2022: LOVE, OLLI, CPB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.50% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.42%.

Lovesac (LOVE) was slipping past 14% after it reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of $0.12 per diluted share, down from $0.13 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.21 per share.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) was down more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.20, down from $0.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.31.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.70, up from $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.61.

