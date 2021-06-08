Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2021: SFIX,NAPA,DADA,CHS

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising almost 1.0%.

In company news, Stitch Fix (SFIX) added over 13% after the clothing seller reported a fiscal Q3 loss of $0.18 per diluted share, nearly halving its $0.33 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.26 per share loss for the three months ended May 1. Net sales rose over 44% to $535.6 million, also exceeding the $510.8 million analyst mean.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) gained 15% after the winery company uncorked a non-GAAP profit of $0.17 a share for its fiscal Q3 ended April 30 on $90.4 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.07 per share and $76.1 million, respectively.

Dada Nexus (DADA) rose 14% after authorizing a new $150 million stock buyback program and also reporting a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of 0.65 renminbi per ordinary share, improving on a 1.11 renminbi per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year while total net revenues for the e-commerce company increased 52.1% to 1.67 billion renminbi.

Chico's FAS (CHS) climbed 8.7% after the apparel chain reported a 38.4% year-over-year increase in Q1 sales to $388 million, exceeding the two-analyst mean expecting $320.7 million for the 13 weeks ended May 1. It also committed to boosting shareholder value in response to an investor group led by Barrington Capital chiding flagging sales for Chico's flagship fashion brands compared with its Soma intimates and loungewear lines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.