Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2021: SFIX, ASO, THO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.03% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.71% in recent trading.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was over 12% higher after booking a fiscal Q3 loss of $0.18 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.33 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.26 per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) was advancing by 8% as it reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share in fiscal Q1 compared with adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.83.

THOR Industries (THO) was up more than 3% as it posted a fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.29, climbing from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.33.

