Markets
SFIX

Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2021: SFIX, ASO, THO, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.03% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.71% in recent trading.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was over 12% higher after booking a fiscal Q3 loss of $0.18 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.33 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.26 per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) was advancing by 8% as it reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share in fiscal Q1 compared with adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.83.

THOR Industries (THO) was up more than 3% as it posted a fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.29, climbing from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.33.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFIX ASO THO XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular