Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2020: THO, IFF, ASNA, XLP, XLY

Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2020:

Consumer firms were flat to higher pre-bell Monday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were inactive, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were 0.98% higher.

Thor Industries (THO) was up over 8% as it posted fiscal Q3 net earnings of $0.43 per share compared with $0.59 in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a loss of $0.27 per share.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) was declining by more than 0.02% after saying overall sales for the first eight weeks of Q2 fell 7% on a reported basis due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is in talks with lenders about a possible bankruptcy filing as soon as July, Bloomberg News reported Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Ascena Retail was plunging by over 18% in recent trading.

