Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2020: DENN,BYND,NKLA,GNUS

Consumer stocks were finishing near their session highs, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.4%.

In company news, Denny's (DENN) was hanging on for a 2% gain after the restaurant chain disclosed plans for a mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million of its common and preferred stock and warrants to buy additional shares from time to time.

Nikola (NKLA) raced 95% higher after VectoIQ Acquisition Corp (VTIQ) late Friday completed its merger with electric vehicle maker Nikola and Monday began trading under the NKLA ticker symbol. The company begins in the public markets with about $525 million in cash following an earlier private placement that attracted institutional investors Fidelity Management and P Schoenfeld Asset Management.

Beyond Meat (BYND) rallied Monday, climbing 22% in recent trade, following reports the plant-based meat maker has signed a strategic partnership with foods importer Sinodis to distribute its products in China.

Genius Brands International (GNUS) tumbled almost 14% after Monday responding to criticisms of the "smart" toy company late last week by a pair of short-seller funds, with CEO Andy Heyward asserting their public statements "contain numerous misleading statements, omissions of key facts and red herrings."

