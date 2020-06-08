Consumer Sector Update for 06/08/2020: BYND,NKLA,VTIQ,GNUS

Consumer stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 0.8% in value.

In company news, Beyond Meat (BYND) rallied Monday, climbing nearly 17% in recent trade, following reports the plant-based meat maker has signed a strategic partnership with foods importer Sinodis to distribute its products in China.

Nikola (NKLA) raced 69% higher after VectoIQ Acquisition Corp (VTIQ) late Friday completed its merger with electric vehicle Nikola and Monday began trading under the NKLA ticker symbol. The company begins in the public markets with about $525 million in cash following an earlier private placement that attracted institutional investors Fidelity Management and P Schoenfeld Asset Management.

Genius Brands International (GNUS) tumbled more than 20% after Monday responding to criticisms of the "smart" toy company late last week by a pair of short-seller funds, with CEO Andy Heyward asserting their public statements "contain numerous misleading statements, omissions of key facts and red herrings."

