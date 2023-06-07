News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/07/2023: WBD, CPB, APRN

June 07, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.3% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.7%.

In company news, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares were rising 4.8% after the company said CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht has stepped down.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was falling 7.4% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, down from $0.70 a year earlier.

Blue Apron (APRN) slumped past 15% after its board approved a reverse stock split of its class A shares at a 1-for-12 ratio.

