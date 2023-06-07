News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/07/2023: UNFI, PLAY, CPB, XLY, XLP

June 07, 2023

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.6%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% lower.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was 29% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.54 per diluted share, down from $1.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.65.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.45 per diluted share, up from $1.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.28. The company also said it has signed two separate deals to open a total of 20 stores in India and Australia.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was declining by more than 6% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, down from $0.70 a year earlier.

