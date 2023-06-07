Consumer Sector Update for 06/07/2023: AMZN, WBD, CPB, APRN

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 0.6%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) is in the early stages of discussions to launch an ad-supported tier of its Prime Video streaming service to generate more revenue from entertainment, the Wall Street Journal reported. Amazon shares were down 4.3%.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares were rising 8.6% after the company said CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht has stepped down.

Campbell Soup (CPB) was falling 8.8% after the company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, down from $0.70 a year earlier.

Blue Apron (APRN) slumped 17% after the company's board approved a reverse stock split of its class A shares at a 1-for-12 ratio.

