Consumer Sector Update for 06/07/2022: TGT,CBRL,KSS,FRG

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.0%.

Data Tuesday showed Redbook same-store sales rose 12.4% over year-ago levels during the seven days ended June 4.

In company news, Target (TGT) slid 2.8%, paring most of a nearly 8% decline that followed the retailer earlier Tuesday cutting its Q2 profit outlook for the second time in three weeks while it works to reduce excess inventory with additional markdowns and canceling orders. The company now sees its operating margin for the three months ending July 31 falling to around 2% before rebounding to 6% during the second half of the year, down from its May 18 forecast expecting little change from Q1's 5.3% margin rate.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) fell 2% after the restaurant chain missed Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q3 results, earning $1.29 per share during the three months ended April 29, excluding one-time items, on $790.2 million in sales. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $1.31 per share and $794 million, respectively.

Kohl's (KSS) jumped out to as much as a 13% gain on Tuesday after overnight saying it has begun exclusive talks with the Franchise Group (FRG) as the retailers work to finalize terms of a potential $60-per-share buyout proposal over the next three weeks. Kohl's shares were 9% higher in recent trading, while Franchise Group also was climbing 8.3% this afternoon.

