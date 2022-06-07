Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/07/2022: TGT, KSS, UNFI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was over 1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping past 2%.

Target (TGT) said it is expecting full-year 2022 revenue growth to be in the low- to mid-single-digit range, and expects to maintain or gain market share in 2022. Target was down more than 7% recently.

Kohl's (KSS) board of directors entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group for three weeks regarding the latter's proposal to acquire the company for $60.00 per share. Kohl's was climbing past 8% recently.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was over 6% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, up from $1 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.98.

