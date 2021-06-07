Consumer Sector Update for 06/07/2021: TAL,BYND,GIII

Consumer stocks were slipping in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, TAL Education Group (TAL) slid 9.4% after Credit Suisse cut its stock rating for the Chinese K-12 tutoring company to underperform from outperform and also more than halved its price target to $26 a share from $54. Goldman Sachs also trimmed its price target for the company by $27 to $53 a share.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was 5.3% higher after saying it was breaking into the Australian market through a partnership with the Coles supermarket chain that will sell its plant-based meatballs.

G-III Apparel (GIII) rose 9.4% after the apparel company reported Q1 net income of $0.53 per share, reversing an $0.82 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and more than tripling Wall Street expectations looking for a $0.15 per share profit. Net sales increased 28.3% year over year to $519.9 million, also exceeding the $462.6 million analyst mean.

