Consumer Sector Update for 06/07/2021: SIRI,TAL,BYND,GIII

Consumer stocks trimmed a portion of their earlier declines, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Monday dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping less than 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) climbed 2.2% after the satellite radio company disclosed plans for a $1.5 billion private placement of senior notes due 2028, with plans to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and other outstanding debt.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was 5.1% higher after saying it was breaking into the Australian market through a partnership with the Coles supermarket chain that will sell its plant-based meatballs.

G-III Apparel (GIII) rose almost 11% after the apparel company reported Q1 net income of $0.53 per share, reversing an $0.82 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and more than tripling Wall Street expectations looking for a $0.15 per share profit. Net sales increased 28.3% year over year to $519.9 million, also exceeding the $462.6 million analyst mean.

To the downside, TAL Education Group (TAL) slid 6.5% after Credit Suisse cut its stock rating for the Chinese K-12 tutoring company to underperform from outperform and also more than halved its price target to $26 a share from $54 previously. Goldman Sachs also trimmed its price target for the company by $27 to $53 a share.

