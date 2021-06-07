Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/07/2021: GIII, ELYS, COTY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.03% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged recently.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) was rallying past 7% after saying it swung to a fiscal Q1 profit of $0.53 per common share from a loss of $0.82 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.15.

Elys Game Technology (ELYS) registered for the shelf offering of various securities totaling up to $100 million, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Elys Game Technology was recently down more than 1%.

Coty (COTY) was slightly advancing after announcing plans to offer up to 500 million euros ($607.9 million) in senior secured notes through a private sale.

