Consumer Sector Update for 06/06/2023: THO, ATVI, OTLY

Consumer stocks were mixed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by only 0.6% from a year earlier in the week ended June 3 after a 1.2% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook said Memorial Day promotions drove sales earlier in the week, while seasonal items were the prime target for most consumers.

In company news, Thor Industries (THO) shares jumped 17% after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $2.24 per diluted share, down from $6.32 a year earlier but still beating the $1.12 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Oatly Group (OTLY) said it launched its plant-based cream cheese in the US. Oatly was up 6.5%.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) said that Diablo IV became its fastest-selling game ever, with the highest pre-launch unit sales on both PC and gaming consoles based on units sold through June 5. Its shares were flat.

