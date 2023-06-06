Consumer Sector Update for 06/06/2023: JOAN, THO, ATVI, OTLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising almost 1%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose 0.6% from a year earlier in the week ended June 3 after a 1.2% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook said Memorial Day promotions drove sales earlier in the week, while seasonal items were the prime target for most consumers.

JOANN (JOAN) shares slumped 29% after the company reported Q1 revenue shy of market consensus and projected a year-over-year decline in sales in fiscal 2024.

Thor Industries (THO) shares jumped 18%. The company reported fiscal Q3 earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

Oatly Group (OTLY) said it launched its plant-based cream cheese in the US. The Swedish food company was up 6.2%.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) said that Diablo IV became its fastest-selling game ever, with the highest pre-launch unit sales on both PC and gaming consoles based on units sold through June 5. The shares were little changed.

