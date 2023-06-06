Consumer Sector Update for 06/06/2023: CBRL, GIII, ATAT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.04% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.02%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's (CBRL) shares were down 7.5% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per diluted share, down from $1.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.34.

G-III Apparel Group's (GIII) shares were was up 3.7% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, down from $0.72 a year earlier but still beating the forecast of a $0.10 loss per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited's (ATAT) shares were down 2.7% after it launched a secondary offering of 4.8 million American depositary shares by certain entities affiliated with Legend Capital.

