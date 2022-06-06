Consumer Sector Update for 06/06/2022: GOTU, SBUX, H, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.53% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing past 1% recently.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) shares were gaining more than 17% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 0.35 renminbi ($0.05) per American depositary share, compared with a non-GAAP loss of 5.20 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

Starbucks (SBUX) said Howard Schultz will continue to serve as interim CEO of the company through fiscal Q1 of 2023. The company's board expects to appoint a new CEO this fall. Starbucks shares were up more than 2% recently.

Hyatt Hotels (H) shares were climbing past 1% after the company said comparable revenue per available room, or RevPAR, increased 2% in May compared with April, boosted by higher occupancy, mainly in urban markets.

