Consumer Sector Update for 06/06/2022: AMZN,SAVE,JBLU,GOTU,EFOI

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.2%, reversing a midday gain, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 0.8%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) gained 1.7% after the online retailer began trading Monday on a split-adjusted basis, reflecting the 20-for-1 split of its common stock following Friday's closing bell, with investors receiving 19 additional shares for every share they owned prior to the split.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) rose 6.7% after the discount carrier Monday said its board will review an increased buyout offer from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) totaling $31.50 per share in cash, including $30 per share at closing plus pre-payment of a reverse break-up fee of $1.50 per share. JetBlue shares were 2.1% higher this afternoon.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) climbed 3.8%, easing from a 21% midmorning advance, after the education technology company reported a nearly 63% decline in net revenue for its Q1 ended March 31 compared with year-ago levels, falling to 724.6 million renminbi but still topping the single-analyst estimate expecting 549 million renminbi. It also is projecting Q2 revenue in a range of 438 million renminbi to 458 million renminbi compared with the single-analyst call looking for 196 million renminbi.

Among decliners, Energy Focus (EFOI) declined 4.2% after the energy-efficient lighting equipment company late Friday disclosed plans for a $3.5 million at-the-market private placement of nearly 2.7 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $1.30 apiece, or 21% under its last closing price. The unnamed institutional investors participating in the deal also received an equal number of five-year warrant exercisable at $1.30 per share.

