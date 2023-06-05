Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2023: GCI, FRPT, NCMI, PEP

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, hundreds of Gannett (GCI) journalists across the country walked off the job in a planned strike to protest Chief Executive Mike Reed's policies and demand a vote of no-confidence against him at the shareholder's annual meeting Monday. The company's shares dropped over 15%.

Freshpet (FRPT) shareholder JANA Partners said the recent resignation of company director David Basto does not address the board's "seeming dysfunction." Freshpet shares were rising about 1%.

National CineMedia (NCMI) shares jumped past 17% after saying it signed a new 10-year network affiliate deal agreement with Regal Cinemas.

PepsiCo's (PEP) Gatorade business said it has opened a research and development laboratory in Valhalla, New York. PepsiCo shares were little changed.

