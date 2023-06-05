Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2023: FRPT, NCMI, PEP

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.3%.

In company news, Freshpet (FRPT) shareholder JANA Partners said the recent resignation of David Basto, a company director, does not address the board's "seeming dysfunction." Freshpet shares were rising about 1%.

National CineMedia (NCMI) shares jumped almost 20% after saying it signed a new 10-year network affiliate deal agreement with Regal Cinemas.

PepsiCo's (PEP) Gatorade brand said it has opened a research and development laboratory in Valhalla, New York. PepsiCo shares were little changed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.