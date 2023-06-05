Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2023: DEO, PZZA, MMMB, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently 0.15% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down a slight 0.05%.

Diageo (DEO) named Debra Crew as interim chief executive, effective immediately, ahead of her appointment as CEO on July 1. Diageo was over 1% lower recently.

Papa John's International (PZZA) said it has acquired restaurants in the UK that were previously operated by Drake Food Service International's M25 division. Financial terms weren't disclosed. Papa John's International was marginally lower in recent premarket activity.

MamaMancini's Holdings (MMMB) has filed a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to about 7.2 million shares on behalf of its former chief executive, Carl Wolf. MamaMancini's Holdings was 0.6% higher in premarket trading.

