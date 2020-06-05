Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2020: ZUMZ, LB, XIN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were higher during Friday's premarket trading as shares of the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) added more than 2%, while shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up more than 7%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (XIN) retreated more than 10% after posting a swing to Q1 net loss of $0.73 per American depositary share (ADS) from earnings of $0.33 per ADS a year earlier. Total revenue for the quarter declined to $125.8 million from $468.9 million in the year-ago period.

Zumiez (ZUMZ) also fell by more than 4% after reporting Q1 net loss of $0.84 per share, compared with net income of $0.03 per share a year earlier. Revenue also declined by 35.3% from last year to $137.8 million.

Meanwhile, L Brands (LB) added more than 5% after pricing its offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2025 and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 9.375% senior notes due 2025. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund about $200 million of retirement plan obligations and for general corporate purposes.

