Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2020: GRUB,UBER,CCL,AAL,GPS

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 2.3% in value.

In company news,

GrubHub (GRUB) climbed over 5% after CNBC reported that German rival Delivery Hero and its newly acquired Just Eat Takeaway.com are interested in a deal. Citing people familiar with the matter, the business news network said GrubHub's merger talks with Uber (UBER) are continuing and could still result in an agreement, although the sources said a deal with a European suitor may have an easier time with regulators.

Carnival (CCL) jumped out to a 16% gain. The company's Aida branded cruise liners suspended sailings with connecting ports in the US and Canada through the end of the year because conditions for international travel to the two countries were "not currently in place." The company earlier this week also extended the suspension of operations for its PP&O and Princess lines because of COVID-19 entry restrictions.

American Airlines Group (AAL) rallied for a second day, Friday rising over 10%. Reuters reported that 14 executives will soon leave the company as part of a broader effort to trim the size of its senior ranks by about 30%. Another five executive positions will be left unfilled, according to a Reuters report, which obtained memos to American employees explaining the restructuring.

The Gap (GPS) turned more than 1% higher, reversing a prior decline, after the apparel chain reported a larger-than-expected Q1 net loss while sales tumbled 43% from year-ago levels, also missing Street views, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced store closures beginning in March. Net loss for the three months ended May 2 was $2.51 per share on $2.11 billion in net sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.34 per share net loss on $2.35 billion in Q1 sales.

