Consumer Sector Update for 06/04/2021: ODP,FIVE,ANF

Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) ticked up 0.1%.

In company news, ODP (ODP) shares rose more than 10% after privately held Staples Friday offered to buy the company's Office Depot and OfficeMax consumer businesses as well as ODP's e-commerce website and intellectual property for $18.27 a share, or about $1 billion in total.

Five Below (FIVE) climbed 5.6% after reporting an $0.88 per share Q1 profit, reversing a $0.91 per share net loss during the same quarter last year, following a 198% year-over-year sales jump to $597.8 million. The Q1 results topped average analyst estimates for earnings of $0.65 per share on revenue of $597.8 million in a Capital IQ poll, and the retailer projected Q2 results above Wall Street forecasts.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) fell 3.5% after Morgan Stanley Friday reiterated its underweight rating for the apparel retailer's stock but increased its price target by $9 to $31.

