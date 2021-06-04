Consumer Sector Update for 06/04/2021: FIVE, ZUMZ, HOFT, XLP, XLV

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday's premarket trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.50% recently.

Five Below (FIVE) was rallying past 7% after it posted a Q1 net income of $0.88 per share, reversing from a net loss of $0.91 per share a year earlier and outpacing analyst estimates for a gain of $0.65 per share in a Capital IQ survey.

Zumiez (ZUMZ) was up more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 EPS of $1.03, compared with a loss of $0.84 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected net income of $0.05 per share on average.

Hooker Furniture (HOFT) was gaining more than 10% as it reported fiscal Q1 2022 net earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $2.95 a year ago.

