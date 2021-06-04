Consumer Sector Update for 06/04/2021: CHPT,ODP,FIVE,ANF

Consumer stocks extended their earlier gains late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Chargepoint Holdings (CHPT) rose 7.1% after the operator of a charging-station network for electric vehicles reported a 24% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $40.5 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $37.2 million.

Five Below (FIVE) climbed 7.2% after reporting a $0.88 per share Q1 profit, reversing a $0.91 per share net loss during the same quarter last year, following a 198% year-over-year sales jump to $597.8 million. The Q1 results topped average analyst estimates for earnings of $0.65 per share on revenue of $597.8 million in a Capital IQ poll, and the retailer projected Q2 results above Wall Street forecasts.

ODP (ODP) shares rose 11.6% after privately held Staples offered to buy the company's Office Depot and OfficeMax consumer businesses as well as ODP's e-commerce website and intellectual property for $18.27 a share, or about $1 billion in total.

Among decliners, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) fell 3% after Morgan Stanley reiterated its underweight rating for the apparel retailer's stock but increased its price target by $9 to $31.

