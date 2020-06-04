Consumer Sector Update for 06/04/2020: MIK, SJM, GIII, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.20% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down 0.99% recently.

Michaels Cos. (MIK) was slipping past 9% as it reported a swing to an adjusted loss of $0.43 per share for its fiscal Q1. A year ago, the arts and crafts retailer posted adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $0.14 per share for the most recent period.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was down more than 4% as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.57 per diluted share compared with $2.08 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted earnings of $2.28.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) was advancing by over 4% even as it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net loss $0.75 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.25 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected a non-GAAP net loss of $0.67 per share.

