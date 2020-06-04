Markets
MIK

Consumer Sector Update for 06/04/2020: MIK, SJM, GIII, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.20% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down 0.99% recently.

Michaels Cos. (MIK) was slipping past 9% as it reported a swing to an adjusted loss of $0.43 per share for its fiscal Q1. A year ago, the arts and crafts retailer posted adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $0.14 per share for the most recent period.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was down more than 4% as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.57 per diluted share compared with $2.08 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted earnings of $2.28.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) was advancing by over 4% even as it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net loss $0.75 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.25 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected a non-GAAP net loss of $0.67 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MIK SJM GIII XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular