Markets
CIDM

Consumer Sector Update for 06/04/2020: CIDM,AAL,MIK

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling about 0.4%.

In company news, Cinedigm (CIDM) rallied Thursday, rising 160% in recent trade, after the television and movie distributor announced a new partnership with Vewd making its streaming networks available on more than 300 million Vewd-enabled smart TVs and connected devices worldwide. Financial terms were not disclosed.

American Airlines Group (AAL) rose 26% after the carrier Thursday said it will fly 55% of its domestic schedule and 20% of its international schedule during July compared with year-ago levels amid rising demand for air travel. It also reported flying an average of 110,000 passengers per day during the final week in May, up 71% over its April average. Other airline stocks also advanced.

Michaels Cos. (MIK) was 2% higher, reversing a more than 9% decline earlier Thursday that followed the retailer reporting an adjusted loss of $0.43 per share for its fiscal Q1 compared with a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period while analysts had been looking for the company to earn $0.14 per share, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIDM AAL MIK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular