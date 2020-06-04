Consumer Sector Update for 06/04/2020: CIDM,AAL,MIK

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling about 0.4%.

In company news, Cinedigm (CIDM) rallied Thursday, rising 160% in recent trade, after the television and movie distributor announced a new partnership with Vewd making its streaming networks available on more than 300 million Vewd-enabled smart TVs and connected devices worldwide. Financial terms were not disclosed.

American Airlines Group (AAL) rose 26% after the carrier Thursday said it will fly 55% of its domestic schedule and 20% of its international schedule during July compared with year-ago levels amid rising demand for air travel. It also reported flying an average of 110,000 passengers per day during the final week in May, up 71% over its April average. Other airline stocks also advanced.

Michaels Cos. (MIK) was 2% higher, reversing a more than 9% decline earlier Thursday that followed the retailer reporting an adjusted loss of $0.43 per share for its fiscal Q1 compared with a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period while analysts had been looking for the company to earn $0.14 per share, excluding one-time items.

