Consumer Sector Update for 06/04/2020: AN,CIDM,AAL,MIK

Consumer stocks lost more ground heading into Thursday's close, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 1.0% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was dropping 1.0%, giving back an earlier advance.

In company news, AutoNation (AN) slid almost 2% on Thursday following reports the vehicle seller will permanently idle around 3,500 employees, or roughly half of the 7,000 workers it furloughed in April as the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on auto sales. The company's chief customer experience officer, Marc Cannon, told Automotive News the layoffs follow strategic adjustments at AutoNation to "capitalize on the digital marketing and website actions. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 3,500 positions in the field and at headquarters."

Cinedigm (CIDM) rallied Thursday, rising 172% in recent trade after the television and movie distributor announced a new partnership with Vewd making its streaming networks available on more than 300 million Vewd-enabled smart TVs and connected devices worldwide. Financial terms were not disclosed.

American Airlines Group (AAL) rose almost 41% after the carrier Thursday said it will fly 55% of its domestic schedule and 20% of its international schedule during July compared with year-ago levels amid rising demand for air travel. It also reported flying an average of 110,000 passengers per day during the final week in May, up 71% over its April average. Other airline stocks also advanced.

Michaels Cos. (MIK) was 7% higher, reversing a more than 9% decline earlier Thursday that followed the retailer reporting an adjusted loss of $0.43 per share for its fiscal Q1 compared with a $0.31 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period while analysts had been looking for the company to earn $0.14 per share, excluding one-time items.

