Consumer Sector Update for 06/03/2022: JOAN, CHGG, KSS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping past 1%.

JOANN (JOAN) was down more than 17% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.46 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $0.08.

Chegg (CHGG) was advancing by over 5% after saying it would increase its existing $1 billion securities repurchase program to an aggregate $2 billion of common shares and/or convertible notes.

Kohl's (KSS) received separate bids from Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group (FRG) that value the department-store chain at about $7 billion or $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Kohl's was climbing past 3% recently.

