Consumer Sector Update for 06/03/2022: DOOO,DOO.TO,JOAN,KSS,FRG

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 2.4%.

In company news, BRP (DOOO) tumbled almost 11% after the Canadian powersports company missed Wall Street expectations by reporting CA$1.81 billion in Q1 sales, little changed from year-ago levels and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for CA$1.88 billion in sales during the three months ended April 30. BRP also warned it is facing a "difficult" FY23 as supply constraints will likely continue to weigh on the company until late in the year.

JOANN (JOAN) dropped over 18% on Friday, hovering near a record low of $6.37 a share, after the apparel company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.22 per share, reversing a $0.46 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.08 per share, excluding one-time items. Net sales declined 13.3% to $498 million, also lagging the $517.1 million Street view.

Kohl's (KSS) added 3.1% following reports the department-store chain received separate buyout offers from private-equity investors Sycamore Partners and rival retailer Franchise Group (FRG) valuing it at $7 billion and $8 billion, respectively. The Sycamore Partners' bid implies an offer in the mid-$50 per share, while the Franchise Group is offering around $60 per share, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

