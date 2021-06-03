Consumer Sector Update for 06/03/2021: VOXX,CONN,F,TTC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in late Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Voxx International (VOXX) rose 1.4% after saying its Premium Audio consumer electronics division, together with Japanese rival Sharp Electronics, was buying Onkyo Home Entertainment's audio/video business for $30.8 million and will form a joint venture to run the acquired assets.

Ford (F) climbed 7% after the automaker said it sold 161,725 vehicles during May, marking a 4.1% increase over year-ago levels and including a 48.6% rise in sport utility vehicles sales. Electric vehicle sales were 184% higher, rising to 10,364 units.

Conn's (CONN) gained 26.7% after the retailer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.55 per share, reversing a $1.89 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and blowing past Street views expecting Conn's to earn $0.31 per share during the three months ended April 30.

Among decliners, Toro Co. (TTC) slid 3.7% after the outdoor equipment company projected FY21 net income in a range of $3.45 to $3.55 per share, excluding one-time items, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.66 per share adjusted profit for the 12 months ending Oct. 31.

