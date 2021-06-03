Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/03/2021: CONN, NBEV, EXPR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were dropping premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was declining by 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining 0.72%.

Conn's (CONN) was gaining more than 5% as it posted fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.55, compared with a loss of $1.89 a year earlier. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.31.

NewAge (NBEV) was more than 1% higher after saying it has purchased the business of Japan-based Aliven, which sells a portfolio of healthy products, including various skincare products.

Express (EXPR) reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.55 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.55 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of $0.58. Express was slipping past 12% in recent trading.

