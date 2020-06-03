Consumer Sector Update for 06/03/2020: PPC,GOOS,GOOS.TO,CPB,EVRI

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF still climbing 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding over 2% in value.

In company news, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) plunged almost 12% after the CEO and a former senior executive at the second-largest US chicken producer were accused of conspiring with another company to fix prices they charged grocery stores and restaurants in a indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in Denver on Wednesday. The single-count indictment against the Pilgrim's and Claxton Poultry Farms executives is part of an ongoing federal antitrust investigation into price fixing and other anti-competitive conduct in the broiler chicken market beginning in 2012 and continuing through 2017.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) raced nearly 18% higher after the upscale outerwear company Wednesday reported Q4 net sales of CAD140.9 million, down 9.8% compared with the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting CAD130.4 million in sales for the three months ended March 29.

TRI Pointe Group (TPH) climbed over 5% after the homebuilder Wednesday announced plans for a $300 million offering of senior notes likely maturing in 2028. The net proceeds will be used to fund the redemption of the company's outstanding 4.875% senior notes due 2021, with any remaining funds used to repay other debt and for general corporate purposes.

Arco Platform (ARCE) declined 5.6% after the Brazilian educational materials company Wednesday priced a $265.4 million secondary offering of nearly 5.6 million shares previously held by General Atlantic Arco and Alfaco Holding at $47.70 apiece, or 5.5% under Tuesday's closing price for the stock. The company will not receive any proceeds from the recent stock sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.