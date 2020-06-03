Consumer Sector Update for 06/03/2020: GOOS,GOOS.TO,CPB,EVRI

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 1.6% in value.

In company news, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) raced more than 15% higher after the upscale outerwear company Wednesday reported Q4 net sales of CA$140.9 million, down 9.8% compared with the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting CA$130.4 million in sales for the three months ended March 29.

TRI Pointe Group (TPH) climbed 4.6% after the homebuilder Wednesday announced plans for a $300 million offering of senior notes likely maturing in 2028. The net proceeds will be used to fund the redemption of the company's outstanding 4.875% senior notes due 2021, with any remaining funds used to repay other debt and for general corporate purposes.

Arco Platform (ARCE) declined 6.3% after the Brazilian educational materials company Wednesday priced a $265.4 million secondary offering of nearly 5.6 million shares previously held by General Atlantic Arco and Alfaco Holding at $47.70 each, or 5.5% under Tuesday's closing price for the stock. The company will not receive any proceeds from the recent stock sale.

