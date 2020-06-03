Consumer Sector Update for 06/03/2020: GOOS, AEO ,CPB, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were mixed premarket Wednesday, with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) unchanged and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) up 0.7%.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) was up more than 5% as it booked fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss of C$0.12 ($0.9) per share, compared with EPS of C$0.09. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected C$0.12 loss per share.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) was climbing nearly 4% even after booking fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.84 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.24 recorded in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected a loss of $0.31 per share.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) was almost 1% higher after the processed food and snack company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share that rose from $0.53 a year ago. Average analysts' estimate compiled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share.

