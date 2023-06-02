News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2023: LULU, BBBY, AMZN, TSN, VZ, TMUS, DISH

June 02, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were rising late Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 2.4%.

In company news, Lululemon (LULU) shares were on track to put in their best performance since March 2019 on the back of better-than-expected Q1 results and upbeat FY23 guidance. The company's shares were rising almost 12%.

Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) baby gear retailer Buy Buy Baby is attracting interest from at least two bidders as the parent company auctions off assets as parts of its bankruptcy process, CNBC reported.

Amazon.com (AMZN) has denied a report that it is in talks with Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Dish Network (DISH) to offer low-cost or even free mobile phone service to Amazon Prime subscribers. Amazon shares were up 1.2%.

Tyson Foods (TSN) will lay off about 262 employees in South Dakota who declined to move to the company's headquarters in Arkansas, Reuters reported. Tyson shares rose 1.2%.

